Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Increased by Analyst (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.25.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

NYSE:DGX opened at $145.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $160.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after purchasing an additional 145,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after purchasing an additional 240,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,003,000 after acquiring an additional 180,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,615,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

