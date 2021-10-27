Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Internet Bancorp Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for First Internet Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of INBK opened at $34.97 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $344.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after buying an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.