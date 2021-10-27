Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$96.51 million for the quarter.

CFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Conifex Timber stock opened at C$1.79 on Wednesday. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$2.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39.

Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

