Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

