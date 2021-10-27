Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Safe Bulkers in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $543.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.53. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 141,645 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 298.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 437.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 17.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,236 shares in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

