Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Silvercorp Metals Inc. Issued By Pi Financial (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

SVM opened at C$5.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 5.26. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of C$4.58 and a 52-week high of C$10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$959.37 million and a PE ratio of 18.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.29.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$72.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.63 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$48,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,001 shares in the company, valued at C$437,404.86. Also, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$78,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$946,485.07. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $191,870 in the last ninety days.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

