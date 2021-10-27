Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Issued By B. Riley

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 403,708 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hercules Capital by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.