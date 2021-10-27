Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Issued By William Blair

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Facebook in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.39.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.48.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $315.81 on Wednesday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $356.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.28. The firm has a market cap of $890.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 191,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,886,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,348,783 shares of company stock worth $838,275,510. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

