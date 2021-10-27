Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Enbridge Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ENB. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

NYSE:ENB opened at $42.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.