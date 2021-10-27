Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,743,430 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $164,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 97.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 61.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $681,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total value of $1,189,347.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total value of $1,633,234.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,743 shares of company stock worth $48,878,612. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.79.

TWLO opened at $353.92 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.82 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.