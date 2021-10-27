Putnam Investments LLC Sells 9,151 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,151 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $87,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $608.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.21 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.05 and a 12 month high of $613.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $551.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.45.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

