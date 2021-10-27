Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $131,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,336,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $234,819,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 226.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,920,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.23.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $416.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $431.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $314.29 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

