Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 401,435 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,435 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Airbnb worth $188,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,380,632 shares of company stock worth $210,757,754. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.56.

Shares of ABNB opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.34. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $107.59 billion and a PE ratio of -11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.