Putnam Investments LLC Has $228.47 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $228,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,480,664,000 after purchasing an additional 106,807 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,983,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.32.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $432.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

