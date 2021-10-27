Putnam Investments LLC Has $101.64 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917,797 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,207,218 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $101,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $235.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.