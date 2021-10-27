PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureTech Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of PRTC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,392.50. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

