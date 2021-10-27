Pundi X[new] Achieves Market Capitalization of $347.83 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $347.83 million and approximately $44.59 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00069509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00095962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,072.58 or 1.00115735 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.05 or 0.06736889 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.