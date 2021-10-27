Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,335 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of The TJX Companies worth $52,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $55,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $557,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of TJX opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

