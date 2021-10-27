Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,935 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $64,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,906,241,000 after buying an additional 132,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,583,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $341.15 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $221.73 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $358.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

