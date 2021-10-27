Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,814 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $42,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,248 shares of company stock valued at $56,363,377 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.11.

NYSE:SHW opened at $316.02 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $318.85. The company has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.33). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

