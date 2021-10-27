Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $48.25 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FedEx were worth $48,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

FedEx stock opened at $237.83 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

