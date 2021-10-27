Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Cigna worth $53,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 8.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after acquiring an additional 87,137 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 211,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $215.67 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $160.37 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.14 and a 200-day moving average of $230.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

