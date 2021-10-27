Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,403 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $59,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMC stock opened at $168.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $171.13. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

