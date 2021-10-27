Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 14,600.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,471,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RXMD remained flat at $$0.04 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 399,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,470. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Progressive Care has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

Progressive Care Company Profile

Progressive Care, Inc engages in the provision of prescription pharmaceuticals specializing in health practice risk management, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related medication therapy management, through its subsidiary . The was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

