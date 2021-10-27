Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $49.66. 5,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,234. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,464,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,982,000. Natixis bought a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,650,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Progress Software by 493.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 321,510 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,355,000.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

