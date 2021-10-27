Progeny 3 Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Global X Silver Miners ETF makes up about 0.7% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 233,209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,563,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,747,000 after buying an additional 1,562,500 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,287,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,978,000 after buying an additional 135,615 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,788,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,931,000.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of SIL opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.