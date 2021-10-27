PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 103,492 shares.The stock last traded at $75.21 and had previously closed at $79.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average is $86.19.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $862,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,237 shares of company stock worth $9,020,470. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 150.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PriceSmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 11.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in PriceSmart by 10.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in PriceSmart by 8.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

