PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 103,492 shares.The stock last traded at $75.21 and had previously closed at $79.37.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average is $86.19.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 150.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PriceSmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 11.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in PriceSmart by 10.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in PriceSmart by 8.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.
PriceSmart Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSMT)
PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.
