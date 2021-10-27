Prana Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 767,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,408,000. Dun & Bradstreet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. 3,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,514. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNB. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

