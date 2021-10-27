Prana Capital Management LP Invests $9.42 Million in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 194,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 89.2% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 35.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 94,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

