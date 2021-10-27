Prana Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 165.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,348 shares during the period. Toll Brothers comprises 1.8% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.36% of Toll Brothers worth $25,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after buying an additional 589,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after buying an additional 293,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,820,000 after buying an additional 259,612 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 343.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,603,000 after buying an additional 1,400,431 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TOL traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.25. 9,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,176. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

