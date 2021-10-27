Prana Capital Management LP Has $65 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Prana Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,144 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 4.4% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $65,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,575,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,373,000 after buying an additional 179,236 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 782,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,263,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 57.2% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11. The stock has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

