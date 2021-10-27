Prana Capital Management LP Has $6.88 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,413 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $42,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $63.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,561. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.26. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

