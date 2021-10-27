Prana Capital Management LP Has $34.31 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Prana Capital Management LP cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 121,104 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 2.3% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $34,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.32. 72,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,154,225. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

