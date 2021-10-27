Prana Capital Management LP Has $1.99 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $107,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,999 shares of company stock worth $6,593,264 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.93. 44,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,484. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.41. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.