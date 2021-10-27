Prana Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Prana Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,414 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 109.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Voya Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Voya Financial by 459.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,685,000 after acquiring an additional 302,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $840,000.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VOYA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.92. 2,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $70.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

