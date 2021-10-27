Prana Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Prana Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,832 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Athene worth $13,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ATH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,422,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,774 shares of company stock worth $1,506,903 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $91.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.