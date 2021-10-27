Prana Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,411 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $11,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $215.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,028. The company has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $160.37 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.92.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

