Prana Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 816.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 92,100 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

LOW stock traded up $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.85. The stock had a trading volume of 40,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $233.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

