Prana Capital Management LP Acquires 23,098 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 121.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,533,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after purchasing an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after purchasing an additional 472,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 58.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 517,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,256,000 after buying an additional 191,962 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,592. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $94.67 and a 52-week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

