PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $23.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PowerSchool stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

