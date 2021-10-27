Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Pool in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Pool’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $503.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $517.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $469.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.61.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $23,408,544 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

