PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 62.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,659,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,525,000 after purchasing an additional 492,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 423,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $152,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $206,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 13,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $452,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,017 shares of company stock valued at $11,935,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PMVP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.07.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

