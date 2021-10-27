Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.08

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $583.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after buying an additional 168,971 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,410,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 133,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,499,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.