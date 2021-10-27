Plian Price Up 40.8% Over Last 7 Days (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Plian has a market capitalization of $14.25 million and approximately $132,277.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Plian has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00054831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.39 or 0.00215757 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00104537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 867,315,614 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

