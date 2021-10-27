Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 6.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. State Street Corp grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after buying an additional 8,029,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,147,000 after purchasing an additional 346,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 235,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,228 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 1,614,433 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $374,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,356 shares of company stock worth $1,053,857 over the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

