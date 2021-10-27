Piper Sandler Comments on Isabella Bank Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Isabella Bank in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Isabella Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of ISBA stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $211.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.60%.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

