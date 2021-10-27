Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $39,000 in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,060,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after buying an additional 457,330 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 594,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 417,555 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,070,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after buying an additional 298,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

GSM stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $11.25.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $418.54 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.