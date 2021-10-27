Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $48.10 and last traded at $48.29, with a volume of 568220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.68.

Specifically, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,908 shares of company stock valued at $36,579,276 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pinterest from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 121.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $5,503,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

