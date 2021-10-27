Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of -258.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.54. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

