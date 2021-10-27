Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 40,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 745,708 shares.The stock last traded at $39.58 and had previously closed at $39.21.

PSXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

